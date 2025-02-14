Tony Khan Praises Harley Cameron Ahead Of TBS Title Match At AEW Grand Slam

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestle Radio Australia about Harley Cameron’s rapid rise in AEW as she prepares to challenge Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship at this weekend’s AEW Grand Slam event in Brisbane, Australia.

Khan highlighted Cameron’s in-ring improvement, emphasizing her work ethic and dedication to wrestling:

“She’s had great matches. She’s been doing a great job. Harley’s had a bunch of great matches in that time. She’s been doing great promos but I think it’s important to point out that Harley works really hard on wrestling and she’s gotten much much much better in the past year.”

Beyond her wrestling abilities, Khan praised Cameron’s versatility as a performer and athlete, calling her a fast-rising talent in the company:

“She’s really an amazing athlete and what she’s done for her experience level is really really impressive. I think Harley Cameron, she does so many things well, she’s a great singer, she’s a great actress, she’s a great puppeteer, she’s very very talented person but she’s also become an excellent wrestler and she’s improving so fast. We’ve seen her get better and better in the ring.”

Khan also acknowledged that Cameron’s title opportunity is a major moment in her career, especially since it’s happening in her home country:

“This is a massive opportunity for Harley Cameron in her home country in front of these fans that will believe in her.”

With Cameron receiving praise from AEW’s top executive, it’s clear that the company sees long-term potential in her. A strong performance against Mercedes Moné could elevate her even further as she continues her rapid ascent in AEW’s women’s division.

Stay tuned for updates from AEW Grand Slam this weekend.