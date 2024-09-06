Tony Khan Provides Update On Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the company’s All Out 2024 media conference call to talk about a number of topics, including Powerhouse Hobbs.

Khan said, “Will Hobbs has been visiting the doctors. He was injured wrestling against Jon Moxley in April. It’s been several months of Hobbs being out. We’re hoping to get him back soon, but I think there is still some time he needs for the recovery. Powerhouse Hobbs is a huge part of AEW and has been a great champion. We look forward to getting Will Hobbs back. I can’t say the exact date, but he’s somebody in our plans that we want to get going again soon.”

On Hobbs appearing backstage at some recent TV tapings:

“It’s been nice to see him backstage a couple of times lately. This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen him, which is a good thing that he keeps coming in for check ups and is making good progress.”

