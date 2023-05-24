Tony Khan Pumps Up Big Week For AEW In Las Vegas

Tony Khan is ready for a big week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 premium live event this coming Sunday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., the AEW and ROH President took to social media to hype up the big week.

Khan surfaced on Instagram ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite “go-home” episode on TBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. and released the following statement:

“This is one of my favorite weeks in wrestling, back where we began 4 years ago: AEW Double or Nothing week Las Vegas, starting with Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite this Wednesday at MGM Grand & culminating this Sunday at AEW Double Or Nothing, which will surely feature some of the best wrestling action of the year! Thank you to everyone watching Double or Nothing this Sunday [plus] AEW Dynamite this Wednesday! I hope you all have a great week.”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage, as well as this weekend for AEW Rampage and AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.