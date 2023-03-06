Tony Khan Reacts To MJF Incident With Fan At AEW Revolution, MJF Comments

AEW Champion MJF threw a drink at a young fan who was apparently not a plant, as was seen on the 2023 AEW All Out PPV. The fan and his mother had to be calmed down, according to people in attendance, as they were genuinely upset about the incident. The fan’s encounter with Powerhouse Hobbs backstage was captured on camera.

AEW President Tony Khan and MJF made comments about what transpired during the post-show media scrum.

MJF: “Kid looked thirsty.”

Khan: “We had a conversation before we came up here. We had a serious conversation, and I mean that, it’s not to be taken lightly. The young man, Titus, was a real pro about it. We’ll see Titus again in AEW. I believe he’s coming to Sacramento. I was just with him and he was a real champ about it. The champion didn’t act like a champion there. Titus was great.”

MJF: “Salt of the earth, that Titus. Real worried about him.”

You can check out the complete media scrum below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)