Tony Khan Reacts To Report About How Many Rematches Are Done In AEW

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.com recently compiled statistics regarding the amount of rematches done in WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling. Here is what Thurston came up with:
Prior 6-month rematch % for weekly TV shows YTD 2021:
WWE Raw: 40%
WWE Smackdown: 39%
WWE NXT: 19%
Impact: 17%
AEW Dynamite: 5% pic.twitter.com/DGJf9Gweim
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 9, 2021
Via F4WOnline.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s numbers:
“This is a cool stat. I take a lot of pride as a booker that there are rarely rematches on Dynamite and that when there are, it’s usually a very important story payoff like the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa lights out match.”