Tony Khan Reacts To Report About How Many Rematches Are Done In AEW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.com recently compiled statistics regarding the amount of rematches done in WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling. Here is what Thurston came up with:

Via F4WOnline.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s numbers:

“This is a cool stat. I take a lot of pride as a booker that there are rarely rematches on Dynamite and that when there are, it’s usually a very important story payoff like the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa lights out match.”

