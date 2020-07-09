Tony Khan Reacts To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Numbers

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite in television viewership for the 3rd straight week.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on this week’s viewership numbers:

If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they’re incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn’t talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it’s what drives our revenue today. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also commented on the viewership numbers: