Tony Khan Reacts To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Numbers

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite in television viewership for the 3rd straight week.
AEW President Tony Khan commented on this week’s viewership numbers:
If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they’re incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn’t talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it’s what drives our revenue today.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also commented on the viewership numbers:
Never spoken to anyone in televison? At this point these responses just indicate an inability to learn. Check every TV site, Showbuzz, Insider, whatever, talk to people in TV. Read any TV pub. https://t.co/Yh0qcy6kSY
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 9, 2020