Tony Khan Reacts to Those Who Try to Knock Him With Glasses Photos

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter Tuesday night to address those who are attempting to troll him on social media.

Khan stated that he hasn’t worn glasses in several years and spoke out against social media accounts that have profile photos of him wearing glasses in an attempt to portray him in an unflattering light.

“I haven’t worn glasses at all in years, so if your social media presence is built around a profile pic of me in glasses aimed to portray me unflatteringly, as each day passes you become less relevant,” he wrote. “Also, it’s Christmas this week which means #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash TOMORROW!”

The official AEW account re-posted the tweet.

Renee Paquette of AEW responded to Khan’s tweet, writing, “We Stan a king with good vision.”

Khan, who hasn’t worn glasses since the early days of AEW, also promoted the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

The following are Khan and Paquette’s full tweets:

