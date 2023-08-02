Tony Khan Reacts To Triple H’s Comments About AEW Being A “Secondary Promotion”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H referred to AEW as a “secondary promotion” during Cody Rhodes’ Peacock documentary when explaining why Cody decided to return to WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Triple H’s comments to the Orlando Sentinel.

Khan said, “We certainly won’t be the secondary promotion at All In. We’re No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren’t his words, to be fair, but we’re not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets…. I’m proud of where we’re at and we’re not taking a back seat to anybody.”

During tonight’s Dynamite, Khan also confirmed that matches for All In would be announced.

“Looking at the path we’d be on this summer towards All In at Wembley, I always felt tonight in Tampa would be the perfect place to begin match announcements and officially take that next step. It’s perfect timing, the perfect amount of excitement. The 200th episode is important to the network and to the fans. It’s a major milestone for Dynamite, and it happens to be four weeks out from All In.”

Over 76,000 tickets for All In at Wembley Stadium have been distributed.