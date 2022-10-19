Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings

The ratings victory of AEW Dynamite over WWE NXT last night prompted AEW President Tony Khan to respond on Twitter this afternoon.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT attracted 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 age group, while the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite attracted 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating.

According to the key demo viewership breakdown, Dynamite attracted 339,000 viewers (18-49) compared to NXT’s 235,000. In the tweet Khan posted this afternoon, he made reference to it.

“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork! We appreciate each and every one of you who watches @AEWonTV!,” Khan wrote.

Khan posted a picture of Eddie Dupris, played by Morgan Freeman in the movie “Million Dollar Baby,” just before he’s about to beat Shawrelle Berry, played by Anthony Mackie, in the tweet. On the image, it says, “One hundred and ten.”

As of this writing, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has not brought up the ratings and probably won’t.