Tony Khan References WWE Performance Center After AEW Dynamite Goes Off Air

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

After the July 21st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo for the live crowd and hyped up matches that were being taped for AEW Dark: Elevation. Khan added that AEW doesn’t have a “Performance Center” and Elevation is AEW’s place to showcase their young wrestlers.

