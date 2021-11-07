Tony Khan Responds To Claim That He Pays Journalists To Praise AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with The Washington Post in regards to AEW’s rise in popularity against WWE. Khan was quoted as saying that “the pandemic made it more obvious who was putting more time into the stories, and who was trying to put on more quality national television.”

A fan on Twitter criticized the article with the following comment:

“What a f*cking embarrassing human being paying journalists to write articles about aew being a competitior to wwe,is it a concidence in the last few weeks,the washington post,Variety,Business Insider,Forbes and many more mainstream websites all have the same headlines? Lol”

Khan issued the following response:

“You have totally busted me Andrew09123, clearly I must have paid off Washington Post, Variety, Business Insider, + Forbes to talk about how @AEW is a great wrestling company bringing competition to the wrestling business. Or maybe they all saw what’s happening & saw a good story?”