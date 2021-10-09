Tony Khan Responds To Comments On His WWE SmackDown vs. AEW Rampage Tweet

As PWMania.com previously reported, the final 30 minutes of next week’s “Supersized” Smackdown will end up going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that he “can’t wait to finally beat” WWE’s main show head-to-head.

Khan’s tweet stirred up a heated debate amongst the wrestling community and Khan responded to a few of the commments. Khan said “regardless of next Friday’s stats, it’ll be a great weekend for the fans” and said that he thinks AEW “can put on a better wrestling show than them.” In response to a comment about the Monday Night War, Khan also said part of his business plan is “recreating that competitive spirit while avoiding WCW’s errors.”

Twitter’s the child of the boards/chat rooms that thrived during the 90s wrestling war; part of my business plan is recreating that competitive spirit while avoiding WCW’s errors, which is why I pace/don’t blow thru matches. @AEW has many years’ worth of big matches up my sleeve. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021