Tony Khan Responds To Comments On His WWE SmackDown vs. AEW Rampage Tweet

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, the final 30 minutes of next week’s “Supersized” Smackdown will end up going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that he “can’t wait to finally beat” WWE’s main show head-to-head.

Khan’s tweet stirred up a heated debate amongst the wrestling community and Khan responded to a few of the commments. Khan said “regardless of next Friday’s stats, it’ll be a great weekend for the fans” and said that he thinks AEW “can put on a better wrestling show than them.” In response to a comment about the Monday Night War, Khan also said part of his business plan is “recreating that competitive spirit while avoiding WCW’s errors.”

