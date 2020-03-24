Tony Khan Responds To Tweet On WWE Using A Different Raw Camera Angle

As noted earlier tonight, WWE switched up the camera angle for this week’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center. They used an angle that is similar to what AEW used for last week’s empty arena edition of Dynamite, and similar to the shot ROH has used for many years.

While fans on Twitter praised WWE for switching the look this week, a significant number of fans began accusing WWE of copying AEW as soon as RAW hit the air with the new camera angle this week. It looks like AEW President & CEO Tony Khan agreed that WWE got the idea from his company.

Khan responded to a tweet from F4Wonline.com’s Bryan Alvarez, who commented on WWE changing the camera angle. Khan replied to Alvarez’s tweet with a GIF of William Dafoe’s Norman Osborn character in the 2002 Spider-Man movie. The GIF came from a scene where Osborn delivered one of his most popular lines from the film – “You know, I’m something of a scientist myself.”

Former WWE and current AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts responded to Khan’s GIF with a GIF of his own, from the “you’re not worthy!” scene in the Wayne’s World movie.

You can see the tweets from Khan and Roberts below: