Tony Khan Reveals AEW Will Return To England In 2025

The Arlington Sports Commission and All Elite Wrestling announced on Thursday that AEW: All In Texas will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

It will also be the first pro wrestling event at the facility where the Texas Rangers play. A number of events in Arlington are scheduled in advance of the event.

This year’s AEW All In will take place on Sunday, August 25, live from Wembley Stadium in London. This is the venue’s second AEW event.

While speaking on The Dan LeBatard Show, Khan was asked if this was the final year they will hold a show at the stadium. Khan stated that this is not the case, since they intend to hold at least one event in England next year and at Wembley in 2026.

Khan said, “No, definitely not. We love having AEW at Wembley Stadium. We will be back in England in 2026.……You can bet you’ll see us there in 2025 as well. It won’t be AEW All In, it’ll be something different, but we have some big plans coming up next year as well. It’s a great time for AEW.”

