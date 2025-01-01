Tony Khan Reveals Elton John Song Is Back As AEW Collision Theme

Elton John will once again lend his vocals to All Elite Wrestling.

Ahead of the first AEW Collision of 2025 this Saturday night, Tony Khan has announced that Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Are Alright For Fighting” song will once again be used as the official theme for AEW Collision every week.

Khan wrote the following to make the announcement on X today:

“Starting this Saturday, January 4, AEW Collision simulcasts Saturday’s on TNT and MAX. Our Christmas AEW Collision episode was our most viewers in a year and a half! Elton John: Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting is back for 2025. See you for AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX debut TONIGHT!”