Tony Khan Reveals He’s Taking More Control Over AEW’s Creative Process

During a media call ahead of AEW Revolution 2025, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the company’s creative direction and his increased involvement in shaping the product.

“I have really pushed back on a lot of stuff in recent months, where a large percentage of what you’re seeing is being handed in by me. That is the exact same thing that I did five years ago and it worked really, really damn well. And I realized that’s probably what I should do going into this Revolution. Most of AEW’s about collaboration and that’s really one of the things that makes AEW stand out. There’s been times where I’ve been too collaborative and just need to push back. And I think in this past couple months, … you saw that.”

Khan emphasized that AEW’s strength lies in collaboration, but acknowledged that at times, he has needed to take more control to ensure consistency and quality.

“I think we’re really very happy with the shows right now, I think the quality of show has been tremendous and we helped build a lot of excitement around the original Revolution by just doing great shows. We do take big swings and do exciting things on the shows and we have big developments, big matches, big moments, and I wanna keep doing that, but I don’t want to change anything we’re doing just because another wrestling promotion has changed what they’re doing.”

With AEW Revolution 2025 fast approaching, Khan’s comments suggest that AEW will stay true to its vision, focusing on high-quality shows and storytelling, rather than reacting to outside changes in the wrestling landscape.