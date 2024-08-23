Tony Khan Reveals The Von Erichs Will Be Part Of AEW All In

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the company’s All In media call, where he talked about a number of topics including how The Von Erichs (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich and Kevin Von Erich) will be part of this weekend’s All In: London PPV.

Khan said, “It means so much to me ahead of a big event like this to have the Von Erich family here, a part of it with us in AEW, because AEW is a family.” “It’s great to have them with us. Going into All In next year, I hope they’ll continue working with us.”

“It’s an honor that they had us in their territory, the Von Erichs, and great to have them here at AEW All In London. [I’m] looking forward to a big year in Texas next year as well, but all eyes on London this weekend.”

There is no word yet on what exactly The Von Erichs will be doing at AEW All In, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.