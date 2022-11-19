Tony Khan Reveals Tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 Live Gate Has Passed $1 Million

There is going to be a full house inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated special premium event, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and revealed that the live gate for the show has surpassed the one-million dollar mark.

“TONIGHT’s AEW Full Gear PPV is officially over a $1 million live gate,” Khan wrote via his official Twitter page on Saturday afternoon. “It’s the first time Full Gear has ever topped $1 million in tickets!”

Khan continued, “Tonight’s AEW’s 4th straight PPV over $1 million live gate, 5th time total in 2022 (including Grand Slam). See you TONIGHT for Full Gear!”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of Tony Khan's official Twitter feed