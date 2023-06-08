Tony Khan Reveals Trios Main Event For Debut Of AEW Collision

The main event for the debut episode of AEW Collision is set.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, as advertised, Tony Khan made his scheduled appearance and announced the headline bout for the series premiere of AEW Collision.

The main event for AEW Collision at 8/7c on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois will see Bullet Club Gold duo Jay White and Juice Robinson join forces with Samoa Joe for a Trios showdown against AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR and the returning CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 6/17 for live AEW Collision results coverage from Chicago, Ill.