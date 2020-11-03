Tony Khan Reveals Two New AEW Signings

AEW President Tony Khan that indy wrestlers Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have both been signed to the company, in an interview with PWInsider.com. The two wrestlers will be a team known as The Acclaimed. Bowens has worked for promotions such as Impact Wrestling and WrestlePro.

Bowens commented on being signed:

“I’m so proud I can finally announce that I’ve officially signed with @allelitewrestling. Ever since I was 6 years old I’ve loved pro wrestling and after 8 years of ups & downs, huge sacrifices, passion and a restless work ethic..I can finally say I’ve achieved my dream of doing this for a living. There was a time in my life, when I was closeted, where I didn’t think this could ever be possible and that fear haunted me everyday. I wish I could go back and tell that 21 year old that everything is going to be ok. Through my journey I hopefully can provide hope to anyone else who unfortunately is experiencing that same fear.

I want to thank Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega for this opportunity and everyone who’s ever supported and believed in me.

Thank you again and I’m so excited to continue to entertain you for years to come. Oh yeah and make sure to pls VOTE.

#AEW #5TP #Acclaimed”