Tony Khan Reveals What He Had Originally Planned For The AEW Debut Of Hologram

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Q101 to talk about a number of pro wrestling related topics, including what he had originally planned for the debut of Hologam in the company.

Khan said, “Hologram’s a character I’ve really wanted to see in wrestling for a long time. It was a luchador I had envisioned a long time ago, and honestly, this is the person I wanted to play that role, to be that wrestler. He was a fantastic young talent. I saw him at PWG, and he was 18 years old, and we brought him, when he was a teenager, to Wednesday Night Dynamite, almost five years ago, about four-and-a-half years ago, right after the original Revolution in Chicago.”

“Literally, less than two weeks later, everything was shutting down, it was a crazy time in the world. We had brought him in, I was looking to make him Hologram then, and the world kind of went crazy, and he was locked down in Mexico for a long time. It was a long time before he made it back to America, and then I thought eventually, as things opened up, I really wanted to get Hologram in AEW. It’s been tremendous, it was great having Hologram team with Mistico last Saturday.”

