Tony Khan Reveals What He Looks For When He Brings In New Talent

Tony Khan made an appearance on Swerve City Podcast with Swerve Strickland to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW President was asked what he looks for when he brings in talent:

“Well, there’s a lot of things. First of all, when you look at their body of work coming in, sometimes you get athletes, like Satnam Singh is a great example or Jade Cargill, where they didn’t have prior experience in pro wrestling, but they were great athletes, actually both of them played basketball at a high level. I thought they were worth a gamble. We typically don’t take people in who don’t have a lot of prior wrestling experience. We don’t train wrestlers from scratch here. It’s a different business model. There are a lot of great people, but for us, we kind of pick our spots when it comes to that thing, because we’re not as much about centralized training all week long. We come together like locusts in a different city every week and then we go our separate ways. I think for us, having a lot of prior wrestling experience is really important. So for example Swerve is somebody I’d seen wrestle in different promotions and I really loved your stuff. I had seen a lot of your matches before you came in. Some other people might not have as much experience as you and might not have had as much success, or really might not be as far along or as developed or as good. There’s other people where it’s hard to track them down.”



