Tony Khan Reveals What He Would Do if He Owned a Third Wrestling Company

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Bex & Buster for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan gave some insight into how he books two different promotions and what he would do if he owned a third promotion.

Khan believes that another promotion would be difficult. If he did, however, he would separate the rosters.

“If I owned another wrestling company besides the two I already own, it would be very challenging, but I think we would want to maintain separate rosters just like I’ve tried to keep AEW and Ring of Honor to where there is crossover between the companies, but both have a strong pay-per-view business and AEW has great television. Soon, I’ll have more to talk about regarding when and where Ring of Honor’s weekly TV will be on HonorClub and, going forward, when and where we’re going to tape those shows. There is some example of what we would do as far as keeping the pay-per-view business separate, but having some crossover. It would certainly be different if it were a different company. With AEW and Ring of Honor, I’m very happy with what we’re doing. Certainly, if there were other opportunities that arose in terms of acquisitions then I would certainly be interested in (them),” he said.

