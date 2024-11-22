Tony Khan Reveals When Field Of The 2024 Continental Classic Will Be Announced

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Q101 on a number of topics, including when the field for this year’s Continental Classic tournament will be announced.

Khan said, “We need to see the results of Full Gear. Who’s injured? Who’s going to maintain that standard of wrestling for the rest of the year, up until the culmination of the Continental Classic? I would not want to announce the field and then immediately have to take it back.”

On NJPW’s G1 Climax being the only peer for the Continental Classic:

“It is a tournament that has only one peer in wrestling, and I think that is the G1. When the Continental Classic launched, I think it quenched the thirst here in America for such a tournament.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.