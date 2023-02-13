Tony Khan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want To Be a Character on AEW TV

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the Jon Chuckery Show for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he revealed if he’s ever considered becoming a permanent character on the show:

“First of all, I really don’t want to do that. I don’t want to attract or take away any time from the great wrestlers in AEW. So I really try to limit the on-screen appearances I make,” he said. “When I do come out, it’s generally easier to make a very special announcement or specific instructions. I believe that’s served us very well, and that’s the role I would like to keep; more of being a device on the show than actually taking up a lot of time.”

Khan believes that he should limit his appearances on AEW programming, he added, “I don’t really want to be a character taking up a lot of time on the show,” he reiterated. “But, I also like answering people’s hypothetical phone questions. So I think, in my limited appearances, I do like representing the company, which is a babyface company, generally in a babyface role. I don’t think it’s really my role to be out there trying to get heat. If we needed that or were really up against it, maybe I would try that, but I don’t think there’s any need or really any demand for that. I think the way we’re doing it now is very well.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



