Tony Khan Reveals Why ROH Final Battle Will Air in the Afternoon

The ROH Final Battle event will take place on Saturday, December 10 from the University of Texas at Arlington, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern time.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan discussed the possibility of starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. Despite the fact that Final Battle was announced before this NXT special, WWE has decided to hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the evening of December 10th.

“The college football landscape changes on that day, so it’s a unique opportunity for us to run in the afternoon and see if there is a market for us. There is a great game between Army and Navy, but it’s not a typical big-conference college football Saturday. It’s a great opportunity for us.

It will be different for us in the afternoon, but we’re excited for it. We’re going to deliver a great show for wrestling fans.”

It will be the third ROH pay-per-view under Tony Khan’s ownership, with the first two (Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July) breaking sales records for the company.