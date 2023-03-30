Tony Khan Reveals Will Ospreay Was Going To Be On ROH Supercard Of Honor

During the ROH Supercard of Honor media call, Tony Khan revealed that if NJPW star Will Ospreay did not injure his right shoulder, he would have been a part of ROH Supercard Of Honor.

Tony Khan told me on the media call that had he not been injured, Will Ospreay would have been on the Supercard of Honor card this weekend — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) March 30, 2023

Will Ospreay injured his right should in a New Japan Cup 2023 match against fellow United Empire faction member Mark Davis.

In addition, Ospreay was initially scheduled to face Mike Bailey on tonight’s IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United event but was replaced by Hiroshi Tanahashi due to injury.

ROH Supercard of Honor is scheduled for March 31st at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.