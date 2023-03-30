Tony Khan Reveals Will Ospreay Was Going To Be On ROH Supercard Of Honor

By
Lewis Carlan
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

During the ROH Supercard of Honor media call, Tony Khan revealed that if NJPW star Will Ospreay did not injure his right shoulder, he would have been a part of ROH Supercard Of Honor.

Will Ospreay injured his right should in a New Japan Cup 2023 match against fellow United Empire faction member Mark Davis.

In addition, Ospreay was initially scheduled to face Mike Bailey on tonight’s IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United event but was replaced by Hiroshi Tanahashi due to injury.

ROH Supercard of Honor is scheduled for March 31st at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR