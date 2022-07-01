Tony Khan Runs Down Rules For Tonight’s First-Ever AEW Royal Rampage Match

What is a Royal Rampage, you ask?

Well, obviously we know that it is a 20-man battle royal, the first of which will take place on tonight’s post-Forbidden Door edition of AEW Rampage.

We also know that the winner of the match will move on to be the first contender in AEW to challenge Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley for the temporary world title created to keep an active champion in the company while undisputed world champion CM Punk is on the shelf recovering from an injury.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Rampage show on TNT, company president Tony Khan surfaced on social media to once again point out the rules for the unique concept, which debuts with the first-ever installment in the opening match this evening.

“AEW Rampage: The Royal Rampage: Each minute a new wrestler enters an alternating ring, red [or] blue, ” Khan stated in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed a couple of hours before tonight’s show. “Until all 20 wrestlers enter, 10 wrestlers in each ring.”

The AEW and ROH President continued, “Each ring has a winner [and] they’ll fight under battle royal rules to determine who gets a shot at the AEW Interim World Title!”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

