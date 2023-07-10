Tony Khan Says AEW Has Sold 70,000 Tickets For $9 Million Gate For ALL IN 2023

AEW ALL IN 2023 is going to be big.

No, like, real big.

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on ‘The Green Zone’ podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, and during the discussion, the AEW and ROH President gave an update on the ticket sales for AEW ALL IN 2023.

Scheduled for Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the massive Wembley Stadium in London, England, the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event will easily become the new all-time record-holder, by far, for AEW’s live gates and attendance.

According to Khan, the highly-anticipated event in the U.K. has already sold approximately 70,000 tickets for an estimated $9 million advance at the live gate.

“It’s about 70,000 tickets sold for about $9 million US in ticket sales for that one show in London at Wembley Stadium,” Khan said during his appearance on ‘The Green Zone’ podcast. “It’s going to be a massive event. We are opening more seats up for that.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview from ‘The Green Zone’ podcast by visiting Apple.com, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 8/27 for live AEW ALL IN 2023 results coverage from London, England.