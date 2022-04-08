Tony Khan Says Anti-AEW Online Community Is Made Up Of “Army Of Bots”

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today and made some interesting claims about the anti-AEW online community.
Khan says an independent study has found that much of the anti-AEW fans online are not real, adding that they are an army of bots.
“An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?,” he wrote.
He added in a follow-up tweet, “Research this one yourselves. You internet detectives thrive in these situations. Speaking of wild things: You won’t want to miss @JonMoxley vs. @WheelerYuta on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama TONIGHT!”
Khan then wrote in another tweet, “Their boiler room staff is going to be working overtime on a Friday, and I love it!”
He also wrote, “Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets?”
