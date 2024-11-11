Tony Khan Says Darby Allin’s Risks In AEW Are “More Dangerous” Than Climbing Mount Everest

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the risks Darby Allin takes in his matches in a conversation with Levack and Goz.

“He wants to try new things. It’s that risk-taking, that energy, these things make him so unique and appealing to the wrestling fans. I like to tap into that.”

“He takes big risks, but it’s the risks he takes in the ring as a wrestler that are even more dangerous than when he climbs Mount Everest or does some of the craziest motorcycle stunts you’ll ever see. The guy is an absolute wizard in the ring.”

Allin had to postpone his Everest climb in 2024 but will seemingly make the trip in 2025.

You can check out the interview below: