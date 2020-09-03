Tony Khan Says DON ‘Kicked The Crap Out Of WrestleMania’

During today’s media conference to promote the All Out PPV, AEW President Tony Khan compared Wrestlemania 36 to Double or Nothing:

“I thought, and I’m sorry, I’ll just be honest, we were both operating during the pandemic, I tested everybody coming in, this might be the full out quote of the press conference, but I’m going to say it. I thought Double Or Nothing kicked the crap out of WrestleMania, it was a much better pay-per-view. We were both operating under difficult circumstances, I think ours we were fortunate, as it was a little bit later in the pandemic, and we had implemented testing, and we were doing testing at that time, but when we were doing Double Or Nothing, we still were the only ones doing testing, we had a good testing plan at that point.” (quote courtesy of HeelByNature.com)