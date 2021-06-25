Tony Khan Says Double or Nothing 2021 Was Better Than WrestleMania 37

During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, AEW President Tony Khan compared the Double or Nothing PPV to WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“I’ll tell you something; Double or Nothing last year and this year, in my opinion, was a better show (than WrestleMania). I liked this year’s WrestleMania a lot better than last years. They had some fans this year and everyone there worked their ass off both years. This year I thought, both (were) good shows. They did a two night show and it was a good show. But I thought Double or Nothing this year was outstanding and it was the best wrestling show of the year so far. And last year Double or Nothing, during the pandemic, it kicked the sh*t out of WrestleMania last year. The pandemic version last year? Not even close. Double or Nothing was a much better show.”