Tony Khan Says He Can’t Wait To Beat WWE SmackDown With AEW Rampage Next Week

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has issued a warning to WWE. As noted, next Friday’s Supersized SmackDown on FS1 will be a special episode that airs for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The show is airing on FS1 due to MLB ALCS Game 1 coverage on FOX. Due to the extended broadcast, this means the end of SmackDown will go head-to-head with the beginning of AEW Rampage on TNT, which begins at 10pm ET.

In an update, Khan took to Twitter and said he can’t wait to finally beat WWE’s “main show” head-to-head.

He wrote, “I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT”

A fan responded and told Khan to worry about his own show.

Khan wrote back, “I already announced the #AEWRampage card for live next Friday, and it’s straight fire, chief.”

You can see Khan’s full tweets below:

