Tony Khan Says He Considered Another Venue Besides Wembley For ALL IN

Tony Khan debated two venues for the massive AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event coming up later this month.

During a recent Uproxx interview, the AEW and ROH President revealed that he considered Craven Cottage in addition to Wembley Stadium for the AEW ALL IN 2023 special event in London, England.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic.

On how Craven Cottage was another potential building that he was looking at, but that Wembley Stadium was not only more economical, but a much bigger venue: “There’s two places I thought about. One is also very dear to my heart, and that’s Craven Cottage. Wembley is, for a pro wrestling event, the more economical choice for many reasons. In that, you can have much more capacity for attendance since Wembley is a larger stadium by far, and also, the same wonderful charms of Craven Cottage and all the history of that magnificent venue.”

On how running the show at Craven Cottage would actually have cost AEW millions more to produce: “[Craven Cottage] poses so many challenges to loading in a pro wrestling event and it would cost millions more to produce the event at Craven Cottage than at Wembley.”

Check out the complete interview at Uproxx.com.