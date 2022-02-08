Tony Khan Says His Mystery Free Agent Signing Will Be Huge For AEW

AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about his free agent signing reveal this Wednesday night on Dynamite as this person will face off against Isiah Kassidy in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

“It’s a huge signing for us,” says Khan, who is AEW’s CEO, general manager and head of creative. “I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door,’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up.”

Khan stated that he’s always looking into bringing in new stars to keep things fresh.

“I’m continually looking to improve the roster and bring in new stars and create fresh matchups, and that’s what you’re going to see this Wednesday,” Khan says. “We now have such a strong roster of wrestlers under contract that we can put fresh, exciting matches on Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage [every Friday] on TNT.

“It’s going to be a big reveal on Dynamite. It sets up this week’s Rampage and puts a lot of irons in our fire. We have created an environment in AEW where people routinely expect great wrestling matches, and we have the wrestlers to live up to those high expectations.”