Tony Khan Says MJF is “Very Hard to Work With” but is a “Great Professional Wrestler”

One of the most despised wrestlers in all of wrestling is the current AEW World Champion, MJF.

By repeatedly reminding the audience that his AEW contract expires in 2024 and that he’s willing to join WWE, MJF has incorporated his desire to maximize his wrestling career’s accolades and financial rewards into his persona.

MJF can be challenging to work with, but AEW President Tony Khan noted that MJF is a great wrestler in his discussion of their relationship on K&C Masterpiece.

Khan said, “He’s one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He’s a very challenging personality and very hard to work with, but he’s a great professional wrestler. We saw it last week, that incredible match to kick off Championship Fight Night on Dynamite. MJF is a great wrestler, he showed it out there one-on-one against (Konosuke) Takeshita.”

He claimed that since Bryan Danielson is one of the best technical wrestlers of all time, their 60-minute Iron Man match on March 5 at Revolution would be the ultimate test for him.