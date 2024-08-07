Tony Khan Says More AEW Talent Facing Travel Issues, Possible Dynamite Changes

MJF isn’t the only one who came across travel issues this week.

As noted, the AEW American Champion made a near 11-hour drive to get to Winston-Salem, N.C. after facing flight issues.

In an update, Tony Khan surfaced on social media Wednesday afternoon to confirm the same is happening with other wrestlers booked for tonight’s show, resulting in several late adjustments being made.

“With flight cancellations, several AEW wrestlers are struggling to get to AEW Dynamite tonight,” Khan wrote via X. “Thankfully everyone announced for tonight’s show is here or en route!”

Khan continued, “I’ve held back other announcements anticipating travel mayhem + will change accordingly! See you on TBS tonight!”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Winston-Salem, N.C.