Tony Khan Says Sting Is At Career Peak Right Now In AEW

Sting truly is “The Icon.”

Tony Khan knows it.

The AEW and ROH President recently appeared as a guest on The Chase McCabe Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he feels Sting is on the “greatest run of his career right now in AEW.”

“When you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me it starts and ends with Sting,” Khan said. “He’s one of the all-time legends. He’s one of my all-time favorites.”

Khan continued, “Sting is still a huge part of AEW, and one of the greatest things we accomplished was bringing Sting out of retirement. He is still wrestling to this day. He is undefeated in AEW, in fact, and he’s on the greatest run of his career right now in AEW.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.