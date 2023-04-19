Tony Khan Says Thunder Rosa ‘Tried To Make Amends’ With AEW Locker Room, Talks Rosa – Britt Baker

AEW President Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio today to promote tonight’s Dynamite show from Pittsburgh. The show will be broadcast live across the country beginning at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

When Dave Lagreca asked Khan about the Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa feud that is currently airing on AEW All Access, he stated that he hopes to see them in the ring together again. Khan described their situation as follows:

“Well, we’ll have to see,” Khan said about the future of Rosa-Baker moving forward. Khan continued, “Thunder Rosa is not cleared to return to the ring yet. When she is, certainly we’ll welcome her back with open arms in AEW and it has been an interesting situation. Some of that stuff, I think, should stay behind closed doors but that’s where All Access does give fans a great chance to see what happens behind the scenes. So we’ll have some more All Access taking a look at what happens backstage when Thunder Rosa comes back to AEW.”

Khan continued, “I know that the locker room and Thunder Rosa at times have had some stuff. I also think that that should be largely between everyone that was in the room. There is a point of All Acess where I have to make a decision [and say] okay, this is as much access as anyone who is backstage would reasonably get. So you’ll see me making some tough choices about what we do and don’t show. I do think that in the future, Thunder Rosa is a great wrestler and has been a great champion in AEW. I look forward to having her back and she’s done a lot of the things we would ask on the path to return and tried to make amends with some people but there are some things you can’t amend. There are some people that are never gonna get along. There are some people that are never gonna be friends. Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa are not going to ever be friends and they are not ever going to get along. As for what the future is with them, I would say it’s probably gonna be an intense rivalry for as long as both of them are wrestling. These are not two people that are ever gonna be buddies but it’s something to follow for sure. Thunder Rosa, we look forward to having her back in the ring.”

Khan then went on to promote Baker’s appearance on Dynamite tonight in Pittsburgh. She’ll team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

You can listen to the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)