Tony Khan Says Who He Thinks Took Photo Of Shane McMahon Airport Meeting

Who was behind the camera for the photo taken of the private meeting between Tony Khan and Shane McMahon at the private airport in Arlington, Texas back on July 29, 2024?

The AEW and ROH President thinks he knows.

While sitting in as a guest The Dan LaBatard Show this week, Khan was asked who he thinks took the photo that leaked online from his meeting with Shane-O-Mac.

“I think somebody who works at the airport,” Khan speculated. “We were just talking in the airport lounge, having a real nice chat as the photo evidenced, and somebody just walked in like they were on their phone, ‘Oops, sorry,’ and then walked away. I think that’s probably what it was. It wasn’t that slick. Also, it’s not a top secret thing. I wanted to have a nice conversation with him.”

He added, “I’ve heard a lot of nice things about him. We have a bunch of mutual friends. We were both in Dallas, they said, ‘You guys should meet up,’ so we met up at the airport and it was a nice talk. I thought he’s a very respectful and respectable person, and somebody I really enjoyed talking to.”

For the complete interview, visit Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.