Tony Khan Says ‘You Definitely Will Not Want To Miss’ Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan said the following regarding next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite:

“I am going to tell everyone right now, you definitely will not want to miss Wednesday night Dynamite next week. I’ve been talking a lot about a big announcement in the world of pro wrestling. Not only is there gonna be a lot of great wrestling on the show…” Khan said. “I promise you guys right now, I have a huge announcement coming and nobody knows what it is. “It’s going to be something very important in the wrestling business. It’s not just one particular piece of talent. It’s something very special and I’m really excited about it. I believe it’s something we’re going to be in a position to announce on Wednesday so I’m pretty excited about that.”