Tony Khan Secures License For Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” To Promote AEW Full Gear

AEW President Tony Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed he was able to secure a classic and iconic hard rock song to promote their upcoming 2024 Full Gear PPV.

According to Khan, he secured the license to the 1992 megahit “November Rain” by hard rock icons Guns N’ Roses to air this weekend as well as next week ahead of the November 23rd PPV.

Khan wrote, “Thanks to @gunsnroses, AEW has secured a license to use November Rain in our videos promoting #AEWFullGear + this AEW November to Remember!

Expect AEW November Rain by this weekend + again next Wednesday before the ppv!

See you on TBS for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!”

You can check out Khan’s post below.