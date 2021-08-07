Tony Khan Sends Message To AEW Supporters

AEW head Tony Khan took to Twitter on Friday night and thanked all of AEW’s supporters. Khan touted the support of AEW Dynamite on TNT, and looked ahead to next Friday night when they will premiere the new AEW Rampage series on TNT.

He wrote-

“Thank you everyone who supports #AEW! We’ve had incredible support every Wednesday night for #AEWDynamite, & thanks to your continuing support for Dynamite on @tntdrama, we’re launching #AEWRampage exactly 7 days from now, next Friday, 8/13 (Friday the 13th), see you in 1 week!”

AEW will run both Dynamite and Rampage from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA next Wednesday, in a a homecoming for AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. Rampage will air for one hour each Friday night on TNT. It was previously announced that Rampage will compliment the same feuds and storylines featured on Dynamite each week.