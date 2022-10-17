Tony Khan Set for Rare Meet & Greet Later This Month at Daily’s Place

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan will make a rare appearance for fans later this month.

AEW has announced that Khan will attend for a free meet and greet on Thursday, October 20 at 4:30pm ET at AEW’s homebase of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. This will take place prior to the live AEW Rampage that night.

The photo opportunity will take place at Daily’s Place’s box office entrance. The meet-and-greet is free, but it is limited to fans who have a Rampage ticket that night, and Khan will be accessible on a “first come, first served” basis.

Fans who have purchased a Rampage ticket are permitted one photo with Khan, but no autographs. Rampage tickets will be available for purchase at the box office.