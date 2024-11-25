Tony Khan Shares His Thoughts On The New “WWE ID” Program

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the post-Full Gear media scrum, where he talked about a number of topics including the new “WWE ID” program and how it may impact the company.

Khan said, “It’s interesting, I don’t really know how it’s going to work. I understand there is some kind of first right or refusal aspect of it. We haven’t come up where it’s been a conflict yet. I do think it’s going to affect the independent scene in some ways. We’ve had a really great experience here over the years bringing in young wrestlers. And you know, through the pandemic, the best place for independent wrestlers to get work was at AEW and on AEW Dark and Elevation. And you know, it’s sitting here with somebody who’s now the TNT Champion — sitting with [Daniel] Garcia, somebody who came into Daily’s Place and was working on Dark, and working on Elevation and started teaming with 2point0 at the time, and built this friendship with Daddy Magic that’s lasted. To see now Daniel Garcia is the TNT Champion, somebody who was a top independent wrestler, came in, wrestled on Dark and has now worked his way into the top and is going to be competing in the Continental Classic. And somebody who’s had this incredible 2024 and is now the TNT Champion, it’s a really really exciting thing.”

On if it will affect their plans:

“The women and men in AEW, we’ve seen so many great wrestlers work their way up from the independents, we’ve signed big free agents, and we have a lot of homegrown day-one people. It’s a great mix. I expect we’ll keep signing great talent off the independents. I do think it’s a different mechanism. It’s something to keep an eye on. It hasn’t created major conflicts or anything yet, but I imagine it will definitely influence the independent wrestling scene. It’s definitely something to keep an eye on.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

