Tony Khan Sheds Some Light On Sting’s Current Role In AEW

By
James Hetfield
-

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the company’s All Out 2024 media conference call to talk about a number of topics, including “The Icon” Sting.

Khan said, “Sting is with AEW, and he’s retired from wrestling. He’s not going to have any more matches after the great send-off at Revolution, Sting has retired undefeated in AEW as a world champion, and I think Sting had this incredible send-off from wrestling.”

On Sting still being a part of the AEW family:

“But he’s still very much a huge part of the AEW family. Sting and Darby Allin have formed a friendship that extends to real life, and Sting is a close friend of mine as well, and I’m very blessed to have Sting as part of the AEW family.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

