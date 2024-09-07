Tony Khan “Shocked” By Attorney Stephen P. New’s Comments About Recent Lawsuit

Tony Khan was “shocked and appalled” by the recent comments made by attorney Stephen P. New.

During an appearance on House of Kayfabe,New discussed the lawsuit and had a response to JR:

“I need to make a response. JR, Jim Ross, called this lawsuit frivolous. Well, let me tell you something, boola-boola, this is not a frivolous lawsuit. You’re part of the problem. You, Jim Ross, are part of the problem because you fed the guys in WWE as Talent Relations these crap contracts for a quarter of a century. You told these guys that it was the take-it-or-leave-it deal, and that they needed to sign these crap contracts that were contracts of adhesion, that they should have never signed, or they should have lined the arbitration provisions out of.”

“So I’m not shocked in the least that you go on Conrad Thompson’s podcast and you say that this is a frivolous lawsuit. I might lose it, by ‘bah gawd’ it’s not frivolous, I can tell you that. Tony Khan’s paid JR a lot of money to do nothing for about five years now. If I were Jim Ross and I were living at Jacksonville Beach and making a bunch of money to not do much at all, I’d probably come out and call Stephen P. New’s lawsuit also. Everybody’s got a price.”

The AEW President surfaced on social media on Saturday to give his thoughts on New’s recent comments about Jim Ross for using “frivolous” as the word to describe the lawsuit Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins have brought against AEW, Khan and Ian Riccaboni.

“I’ve just read Stephen P. New’s comments about Jim Ross,” Khan wrote via X. “I’m shocked [and] appalled by these comments on legend Jim Ross, part of AEW’s foundation, someone so important from the beginning of AEW and still right now today.”

He concluded by writing, “AEW, JR [and] I reserve all rights. See you tonight at AEW All Out.”