Tony Khan Shoots Down Claims Made About His Father and Saudi Arabia

While speaking to the media after the 2021 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan talked about AEW possibly having shows in Canada:

“I would love to come to Canada. There are a number of great wrestling cities all across Canada. It’s a great country for wrestling. I have so much respect for so many Canadian wrestlers from different cities. I’m very biased towards Toronto, because my father owns a Four Seasons Hotel there.”

Khan also addressed claims that his father has been doing business with the country of Saudi Arabia:

“I’ve been wanting to say something for a long time, I’m just going to say it. I’ve never brought this up, but I see people say stuff online, and me bringing this up will probably make it worse – but I’m gonna say it anyway. My dad bought Four Seasons from a Saudi person (Kingdom Holding Company) five years ago, and that is the beginning and the end of it. It is very much an apples and oranges thing – when you compare the ongoing business relationship (between WWE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) to what my dad did, which was purchasing a property from an individual, not the government. But I see people say stuff like, ‘oh, Shad Khan does business with Saudi Arabia.’ That’s bulls–t. I’ve seen people bring this up online for years, and they are wrong. My dad is not involved in ongoing businesses, he just bought the hotel years ago. It’s very different to what’s going on with that part of the world (with WWE).”