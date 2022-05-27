Tony Khan Shot At WWE For “Trying To Take On” UFC In Las Vegas

AEW President Tony Khan has been hyping tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage. Khan revealed that he met with UFC President Dana White and discussed WWE’s decision to move Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Because UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena on the same night, WWE is holding Money in the Bank at the MGM Grand Arena.

Here is what Khan wrote:

“Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including

– great visits with fans + media

– a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd

leadership

– dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM

Today: #AEWRampage on TNT!

Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week.

See you tonight on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama

at a special time tonight

6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT!”